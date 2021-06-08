Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $463.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $463.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.