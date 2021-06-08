Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,650 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,453,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,527,000 after acquiring an additional 426,792 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 363,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.