Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,525,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,043 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,970 shares of company stock valued at $41,692,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.04. 166,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.54. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

