Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 43 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

