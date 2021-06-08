Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $373.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $391.47 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

ECPG opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.