Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Get Enerflex alerts:

ENRFF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.