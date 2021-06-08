Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of ET opened at $10.91 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

