EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,424. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

