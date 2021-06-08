Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Trading 9.5% Higher

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF)’s stock price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 419,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 256,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENGMF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

