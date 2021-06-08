Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,795,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEL opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

