Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,370 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

