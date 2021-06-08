Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $63,423,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,597 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $852,911.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 19,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $1,168,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 382,145 shares of company stock valued at $24,371,479. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,313.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

