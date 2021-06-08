EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.09. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 682.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

