EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $102.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.11 million and the lowest is $90.88 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $97.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $438.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $436.50 million to $440.36 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $495.04 million, with estimates ranging from $482.36 million to $502.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 522,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,666. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

