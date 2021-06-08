Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.46

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 9360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock worth $2,838,240 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.