ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3,804.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 171,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.53. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.