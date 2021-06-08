Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

VTV traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. 33,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

