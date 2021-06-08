Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,221 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for about 3.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CODI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 122,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,592. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

