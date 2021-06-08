Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.77. 21,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

