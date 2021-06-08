Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.49. 147,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,247,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

