Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.71. 3,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $384.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.