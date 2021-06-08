Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $327.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essex Property Trust traded as high as $309.39 and last traded at $305.17, with a volume of 12647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.82.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

