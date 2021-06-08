EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $5,581.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.90 or 0.01036512 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,224,290,989 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

