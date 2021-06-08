Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 108.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,975 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Expedia Group worth $72,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Expedia Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

