Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 114.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

