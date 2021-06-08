Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

