Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$48.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.