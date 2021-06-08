Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Facebook by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 875,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 55,260 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 48.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 18.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Facebook by 4.6% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 101,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock worth $604,219,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $336.58 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $337.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41. The stock has a market cap of $954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.