Faceter Price Hits $0.0040 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $3,944.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Faceter has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00026520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00991094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.84 or 0.09553033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051005 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

