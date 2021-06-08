Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $537.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $537.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

FICO traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $488.17. 225,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.86. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,317. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

