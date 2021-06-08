FairCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $48.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FairCoin has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002521 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 47.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117500 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.