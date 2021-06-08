Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$563.95 and last traded at C$564.95. 19,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 92,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$569.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$651.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$566.05.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,645,236.13.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.