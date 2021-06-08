Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$563.95 and last traded at C$564.95. 19,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 92,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$569.78.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$651.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$566.05.
About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.