Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.70

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 1544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $933.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

