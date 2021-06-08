FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of FibroGen worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

