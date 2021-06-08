Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 359 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $228.19 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

