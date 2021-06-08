Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $802,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $329.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.69. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.93.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.