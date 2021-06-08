Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.22 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.88. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.69.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

