Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

