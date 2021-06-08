Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105,840 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.