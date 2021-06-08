Fiera Capital Corp Sells 98,741 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 98,741 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

