Financial Comparison: iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) versus Its Rivals

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare iTeos Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A -$38.03 million -6.52 iTeos Therapeutics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.38

iTeos Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A iTeos Therapeutics Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 iTeos Therapeutics Competitors 1113 4428 9757 185 2.58

iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 138.73%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

