First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,499,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after buying an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 129,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

