First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

