First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 458,607 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,792,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,076,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 62.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s stock opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.05. The company has a market cap of $172.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

