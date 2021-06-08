First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after buying an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,514,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.86 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.