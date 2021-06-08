First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $194.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

