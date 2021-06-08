First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 682.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $688,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 6.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,448,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

