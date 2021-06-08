First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 367.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $301.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.33 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.73.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

