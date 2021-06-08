First Horizon Corp Buys 3,034 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $148.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

