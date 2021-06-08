First Horizon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

